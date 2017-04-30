Val Kilmer has seemingly confirmed he is recovering from cancer.

The 57-year-old actor was the subject of confusion in October last year when he denied claims made by his pal Michael Douglas that the star was suffering from throat cancer, dubbing the 72 year old as ''misinformed''.

However, during a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on website Reddit.com, the 'Top Gun' actor admitted to having a ''healing of cancer'', and said Michael - who beat his own cancer diagnoses in 2013 - probably thought his condition was worse than it was because his tongue was ''still swollen''.

Val was asked by a fan: ''A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?''

To which the 'Batman Forever' actor said: ''He was probably trying to help me because press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time. Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.''

Originally, Michael claimed Val was ''dealing with exactly what [he] had'', and said that things ''didn't look good''.

Speaking during a Q&A with TV host Jonathan Ross at 'An Evening with Michael Douglas' in London, the Oscar-winning star said: ''The picture didn't turn out as well as I hoped but I had a wonderful time.

''Val was a wonderful guy who is dealing with exactly what I had, and things don't look too good for him.

''My prayers are with him. That's why you haven't heard too much from Val lately.''

After the interview, Val took to Facebook to write a 424-word post detailing how his former co-star had gotten the wrong end of the stick when they had discussed a ''lump'' in Val's throat.

Part of his post read: ''I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed. The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play CITIZEN TWAIN. I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever. I still have a swollen tongue and am rehabbing steadily. (sic)''