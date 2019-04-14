Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have tied the knot.

The 'Dancing With The Stars' television personality got married to his fellow dancing professional in front of family and friends at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California.

The couple expressed their love for each other in their vows, which they read out under an archway decorated with white flowers including roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus and peonies.

Val's best man was his brother Maks Chmerkovskiy whilst Nicole Volynets, Ted Volynets, Igor Drobyazko, Alex Samusevich and Eugene Livshits made up the rest of the groom's party whilst Jenna's bridesmaids were Lindsay Arnold, Lani, Gabby Diaz and co-maids of honor, her sisters Stacy Johnson Bills and Jill Zenger. Adam Rippon - her partner on 'Dancing With The Stars' - was the 'bridesman'.

The couple's first dance was to 'La Vie En Rose' and the duo felt it was important to ''incorporate a few meaningful traditions'' into the ceremony, People magazine reports.

Guests - which included Mark Ballas, Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, Normani Kordei, Alfonso Ribeiro and Cheryl Burke - were treated to a crab and avocado salad, a braised short rib and dill crusted salmon with parmesan mashed potatoes. Dessert was a choice between a hazelnut cheesecake cherry brulee, a chocolate mousse fudge torte and caramel cheesecake crème brulee.

Val got down on one knee in Venice, Italy last June.

Of his proposal, he said previously: ''When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I'd want to spend the rest of my life with. Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect ... My life has changed because of her, and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been. She's awesome.''