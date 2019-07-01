Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have celebrated their second wedding ceremony.

The 'Dancing With The Stars' television personality initially got married to his fellow dancing professional at Rancho Palo Verdes, California, in April this year, but over the weekend, they tied the knot again in another celebration in Jenna's hometown in Utah.

Posting a series of intimate pictures from the event on social media, Jenna - who has been engaged to Val since June 2018 - wrote: ''This has been the best week of my entire life. The pure love I have been surrounded by these past few days is indescribable.

''Round 2 of wedding celebrations here in my hometown. We had every single member of my immediate family (22 of us) together for the first time in two years, the entire Chmerkovskiy family made the trip out to Utah, and all my neighbors and friends I grew with. I don't think I have stopped smiling from ear to ear. Get ready for me to blow up your feed with some of my favorite pics from this week and our reception!! (sic)''

The photos included four professionally shot snaps of the happy couple following the sweet ceremony.

As of the time of writing, 33-year-old Val is yet to post anything on his own Instagram account about the second wedding.

At the couple's first ceremony, Val's best man was his brother Maks Chmerkovskiy whilst Nicole Volynets, Ted Volynets, Igor Drobyazko, Alex Samusevich and Eugene Livshits made up the rest of the groom's party.

Jenna, 25, had Lindsay Arnold, Lani, and Gabby Diaz as her bridesmaids, whilst her sisters Stacy Johnson Bills and Jill Zenger were her maids of honour, and Adam Rippon - her partner on 'Dancing With The Stars' - was the 'bridesman'.

Guests included Mark Ballas, Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, Normani Kordei, Alfonso Ribeiro and Cheryl Burke.