Usher has sold his Georgia mansion for $1.5 million, after he put it on the market last year.
Usher has sold his Georgia mansion.
The 39-year-old rapper has closed the sale on his sprawling estate - which comes with a climate-controlled treehouse and yoga studio - in Alpharetta, in south eastern US state, for a cool $1,500,000, according to The Blast.
The property comes with seven bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and covers an impressive 8,022-sq. ft.
Located in an exclusive gated county club, the mansion is packed with lavish features, including a gourmet kitchen, covered terrace bar, yoga studio, resort-style master bath with sauna, soaking spa and rain shower, ice bath, a guest house with its own private dance studio and even a climate controlled treehouse for kids.
The 'My Boo' hitmaker had purchased the property back in 1998 for $1.2 million from music legend LA Reid, before trying to offload it for $1.98 million in 2008.
He took it off the market two months later, and then eventually listed the home for a second time last year, at a starting price of $2.48 million.
Usher slashed the price of his mansion multiple times in the hopes of finding a buyer, and finally had luck this month when he sold it for $1.5 million on July 2.
The sell of his Georgia mansion comes just a few months after his Los Angeles home was targeted by burglars who made off with $820,000 of jewellery and cash.
According to a police report obtained at the time, Usher's estranged wife Grace Miguel reported the burglary after being notified about the break-in by the housekeeper on March 29.
When the staff member had arrived at the property that morning, she ''discovered a footprint on the second floor, a handprint on the pillow in the lower floor, and the curtains to the lower floor window were open.''
And when Grace arrived at the house, she verified some jewellery - including six watches and a rose gold Jesus necklace worth $200,000 - was missing then when she called her estranged husband to tell him about the robbery, she discovered there was also around $20,000 cash missing from a box on the nightstand.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...