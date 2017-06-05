Usher missed the One Love Manchester concert to be with his diabetic son on his first day of summer camp.

The 'DJ Got Us Falling in Love' hitmaker was on the line up for the benefit concert, which was put on by Ariana Grande to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack, where an explosion in the foyer of Manchester Arena after one of her gigs killed 22 people and injured over 50.

And now the 38-year-old singer has taken to social media to reveal he wasn't able to make it over because he was with his nine-year-old son Usher Raymond V.

He wrote on Instagram: ''So happy to see that last night's concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails.

''I would have loved to be there but It was my son's first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK. (sic)''

The comment section under his post was flooded with supportive messages from his fans, who told him they understood why he couldn't make it.

In a previous post, Usher posted an emotional video to tell Manchester his heart was with them.

He said in the clip: ''My heart is with you, Manchester. I'm so sorry for all of your loss and all the pain that you've gone through. My family and I send our heartfelt condolences to each and every one of you at this difficult time.

''We need to love each other. We need to be good to each other. Stay strong, be united, because only through that love can we help we help each other heal.''

Whilst Usher didn't make it over to perform, the Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Take That, Robbie Williams, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher and Miley Cyrus were just some of the famous faces that took to the stage on Sunday evening (04.06.17).