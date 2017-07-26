Usher has been trying really hard to follow a vegan diet but can't give up chicken and beef completely.
Usher has claimed he's a ''full-on vegan''- but he still eats chicken and beef.
The 'Yeah!' hitmaker first decided to eliminate animal products from his diet five years ago because his nine-year-old son Usher Raymond V is a self-proclaimed vegetarian, but it seems he's having a little trouble staying away from his favourite snacks as he's recently been shovelling down meat on a daily basis.
Speaking to James Corden as part of his 'Carpool Karaoke' segment, he said: ''I've been trying to stay away from meat...I had some really thin sliced beef yesterday. I've been really focused on being a vegan. I like beef, and I like chicken, but I'm a vegan.''
James laughed in response: ''OK, just so you know, that means you're not a vegan.
''You can't tell people you're a vegan but eat chicken and beef...That's like saying, 'I don't drink at all; I only drink beer, cider, vodka and red wine.''
This isn't the first time the 38-year-old singer - who also has eight-year-old son Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster - has given up the animal-free diet, as he also decided to throw the towel in three years ago because he found the compassionate lifestyle far too expensive to maintain.
He said at the time: ''That was opulent as hell. It was just difficult to find people who can make vegan food taste great ... These days, I try to eat for my blood type when I'm not eating for the fat kid inside me.''
Quizzed on what he meant by eating for his blood type, he added: ''A doctor I know came up with it, but hasn't released it yet, so I don't want to tell you too much about it. But the idea is to eat the foods that work best for your body. For my blood type the meats I can eat are pork, beef and fish.''
