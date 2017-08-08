A lawsuit has claimed Usher caused a woman to have ''birthing complications''.

Three people - two of whom are anonymously known as Jane Doe and John Doe, with the third revealing herself as 21-year-old Quantasia Sharpton - are suing the singer, claiming he knowingly exposed them to herpes and failed to disclose his alleged diagnosis before engaging in sexual contact with them, leaving the trio suffering ''stress, depression, [and] anxiety''.

Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com state: ''As a result of being diagnosed with Herpes and /or being exposed to the Herpes Virus, Plantiffs have suffered severe emotional distress, birthing complications, stress, depression, anxiety about having contracted the disease or being exposed to Herpes.

''The health of Plantiff's newborn children may have been compromised as a result of contracting Herpes from Raymond.''

The trio got intimate with the 'Confessions' singer because he was a ''revered celebrity'' who they believed ''could be loved and trusted'', but after it recently emerged he had paid a woman $1.1 million in 2012 to settle a lawsuit after she claimed to have contracted herpes from him, they have been left feeling ''revulsion'' towards the 38-year-old star.

The suit states: ''Plantiffs have suffered embarrassment, shame, anxiety, and revulsion at Raymond's failure and refusal to deny that he has Herpes and offer medical evidence that his diagnosis is negative and that he could not have and did not expose the Plantiffs to Herpes.''

Quantasia - who does not have herpes - spoke out about the suit on Monday (07.08.17) alongside lawyer Lisa Bloom and admitted she felt her ''rights were violated''.

She said: ''I had a child a year ago, and I knew I was negative. But I contacted Lisa Bloom to find out what my rights are as a woman.

''Although I am negative, I am upset by the reports because I never would have consented, if I would have known. I would not have taken a risk of getting an incurable disease.

''My health is very important to me, now that I am a mother. I feel that my rights were violated.

''I am speaking out today on behalf of myself and others, some of whom are positive and are embarrassed to speak out publicly. I am doing this so that he does not do this to anyone else.''

And the woman urged Usher to speak out and confirm whether or not he has the condition.

She added: ''Usher, if you are negative, please say so. If you are positive, you need to warn your sex partners, so that they can make their own informed decisions.''