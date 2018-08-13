Union J's Josh Cuthbert has got married.

The 26-year-old singer tied the knot with model Chloe Lloyd on Thursday (09.08.18) in Aynhoe Park in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in a beautiful manor house ceremony with a star-studded guest list that included fellow band members Jaymi Hensley and J.J. Hamblett, Radio One's Scott Mills and 'Hollyoaks' star Sophie Porley.

The 'Carry You' hitmaker looked smart in a Stephen Williams three-piece suit paired with loafers while Chloe stunned guests in a beautiful bespoke textured lace gown, which boasted floral detailing, lace, and a small train, while her hair was dressed with a diamond-encrusted dainty headband and a long veil.

The brunette beauty worked with designer Sharon Sever Febish on her Galia Lahav dress, which she paired with Giuseppe Zanetti heels.

She said: ''I knew I wanted backless with knuckle length sleeves, something boho and cool but still beautiful. They absolutely killed it.''

''The veil was three tiers with flowers sprinkled throughout it. I've never seen anything like it.''

Former 'X Factor' star Luke Friend performed 'If I Ain't Got You' by Alicia Keys as the couple walked down the aisle, and Union J entertained guests in the evening, though Josh had previously insisted he had no plans to sing on his big day.

He admitted ahead of the ceremony: ''When I've had a drink I can't hold a note to save my life.

''I've done karaoke and obviously people think I can sing, because I'm in a band, but I can't then. When I have a drink I can't function.

''The boys are going to be there [at the wedding] and part of me wants to sing, but part to not and just enjoy the day - I want to have a day off.''