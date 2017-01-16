Union J star Jaymi Hensley says any pop stars ''upset'' about not receiving a BRIT Awards nomination need to ''pipe down'' and ''get a life''.

The 26-year-old singer - who makes up one fourth of the British boy band - is bored of reading about which singers are ''hurt'' about being snubbed from the prize-giving ceremony and he thinks they should just be grateful their music was ever eligible to be considered to make the various shortlists.

Taking to his Twitter account to moan about the whining artists, he ranted: ''Keep reading articles of artist saying how upset and genuinely hurt they are not to receive a Brit Award Nomination! Pipe down & get a life ... Back in 2015 , we made the shortlist for a Brit Award and even though we didn't get the nomination, took it as a massive conpliment ... And counted ourselves lucky to be in the position we are! People think the world owes them something and they deserve everything makes me (sic).''

Jaymi's outburst came in the wake of Laura Mvula tweeting that she is ''genuinely hurt'' about not receiving one nomination for the upcoming ceremony which takes place at The O2 in London on February 22.

Laura - who released her second album 'The Dreaming Room' to critical acclaim in 2016 - posted: ''Feeling not quite good enough ... genuinely hurt #BRITs2017 ... maybe if I wrote better music? (sic)''

She later added on Twitter: ''Lots of folks disappointed that I expressed disappointment. Not validation I seek, just not to be constantly slept on is all #BRITs2017. (sic)''

Olly Murs pulled out of performing on the BRITs nominations TV show, 'The BRITs Are Coming', on Saturday night (14.01.17) after discovering he had no nods ahead of the launch programme.

A source said: ''Olly is gutted. One of his main ambitions is to win a BRIT and he really thought he had done enough to be nominated. As soon as Olly and his team found out he had no nominations they made the decision to pull out.''