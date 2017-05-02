Former Union J star George Shelley's sister has been left fighting for her life after being hit by a car last Friday (28.04.17).

The 23-year-old singer's younger sibling Harriet Shelley, 21, suffered serious head injuries in the collision and has been in intensive care at Southmead Hospital Bristol, in South West England, since the accident occurred.

George and Harriet's mother Toni - who is from Clevedon, Somerset - has been at her bedside since she was admitted to the hospital and has revealed midwifery student Harriet is now in a ''stable'' condition.

The Sun Online reports Toni as saying: ''She was hit by a car. She's very poorly but she's stable. Everybody at Southmead Hospital has been amazing, they have been working 24/7 to make sure she is alright. I would like to thank everyone in Clevedon for praying for our daughter. They have been holding church services, Bristol's Buddha centre has also been helping - everybody across different religions have been so amazing.''

George was catapulted to fame when Union J was created on 'The X Factor' in 2012.

After appearing on reality TV show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in late 2015 he announced in March 2016 that he was leaving Union J to focus on his acting and broadcasting career and work on solo material.

The 'Carry You' hitmaker is yet to comment on his sister's condition.