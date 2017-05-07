Former Union J star George Shelley's sister has sadly died after she was hit by a car last week.

The 23-year-old singer's younger sister Harriet Shelley, 21, suffered serious head injuries and was being treated in intensive care at Southmead Hospital Bristol, in South West England, but a friend of the family has confirmed to The Sun Online that Harriet tragically lost her fight.

Her mother Toni Harris - who had been at her bedside since the accident - is understandably devastated about Harriet's tragic passing and knows her daughter was just ''in the wrong place at the wrong time''.

It also had been reported that Toni didn't feel anybody was to blame for the incident and had previously thanked hospital staff for their wonderful care.

She said: ''She was hit by a car. She's very poorly but she's stable. Everybody at Southmead Hospital has been amazing, they have been working 24/7 to make sure she is alright.

''I would like to thank everyone in Clevedon for praying for our daughter. They have been holding church services, Bristol's Buddha centre has also been helping - everybody across different religions have been so amazing.''

Harriet's condition had been stabilised but had gotten worse.

George found fame when he joined Union J whilst auditioning for 'The X Factor' in 2012.

After appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', George decided to leave the band to focus on his acting and broadcasting career whilst also working on his solo material.

George is yet to comment on his sister's tragic passing.