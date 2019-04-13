Una Healy ''went through hell'' during her split from Ben Foden.

The former 'Saturdays' star admitted she only discovered her husband had been unfaithful to her last July when she returned to the UK after a trip to New York to assess the possibility of moving over there with their two children after Ben landed a new rugby job.

She told RTE's 'The Late Late Show': ''I went out there to kind of, as my mother said, assess the battleground.

''I said no way am I moving out there with two kids, it's just not a place for children.

''New York is a very single, very career-driven place. So I decided not to go but it wasn't until after I came back then that it was all revealed what was going on behind my back.''

However, she feels that their relationship would have ended at some point anyway, although his cheating simply sped up the process.

Una - who is now in a relationship with David Breen - said: ''I'm in a much better place now than I've been in a long time now to be honest.

''I think it was probably going to come to an end at some point anyway, but that speeds up the process when you find out about someone being with someone else behind your back.''

And Una, 37, doesn't regret the marriage as the couple have children Aoife, seven, and Tadhg, four, together.

She said: ''I've just been rebuilding my life as a single mum to my two little kids.

''I don't regret ever meeting him because I never would have made those beautiful children if it wasn't for him.

''I can never look back on it and say it was a mistake. It's just that that part of the relationship is over.

''If you're going through hell, keep going. You can see the light at the end of the tunnel. You feel like you're burning alive a bit but you're on the right road.''