Una Healy was a ''nervous wreck'' when her daughter was hospitalised.

The 36-year-old Saturdays singer - who also has a son Tadgh, three, with husband Ben Foden - revealed five-year-old Aoife Belle had undergone surgery after chipping a bone in her elbow when she fell over last month, but Una is relieved the youngster is now on the mend and ''doing so good''.

She told the MailOnline: ''She's doing so good, it's amazing how children are so tough in so many ways.

''I was over-worrying and being a nervous wreck about the whole thing but she's been so brave and brilliant.

''It was actually a lot worse than we thought - we imagined it was sprained, but it was a full on crack in her bone that had to be repaired with surgery.''

Although the 'Stay My Love' singer is very happy to have two children with her England rugby player husband, she has no desire to extend her brood at the moment.

She said: ''I think having children as well is so much fun. Between myself and Ben and school and nursery we juggle it together as parents and we're very, very hands on and we love it.

''I love the family unit that we have. We have got our time as well just the two of us and we look forward to the odd date night here and there, but even on Valentine's Day it was still a family thing.''

Una previously praised her daughter as a ''brave truper'' following her accident.

She shared a photo of Aoife, with her arm in a cast and sling and a smiley face drawn on her shoulder, and wrote on Instagram in January: ''Our brave little trooper Aoife Belle. She suffered an unfortunate freak accident where she tripped and chipped a bone in her elbow that ended up requiring surgery.

''Thank you so much to all the fantastic care staff at Northampton General Hospital and Children's A&E. We greatly appreciate your kindness and care. Thank you #NHS.''