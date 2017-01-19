Una Healy wants to collaborate on a song with Sheryl Crow.

The Saturdays singer is a massive fan of the 54-year-old country music legend and would love the chance to get into the studio with the 'All I Wanna Do' hitmaker, although she's not getting her hopes up as she doubts the blonde beauty - who is gearing up to release her ninth studio LP 'Be Myself' later this year - will have a collaboration with the 'All Fired Up' hitmaker at the top of her agenda.

Asked who she'd like to work with, Una exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''If I could, I always say I would love to work with Sheryl Crow, but I think that would be a long shot.''

The 35-year-old pop star was lucky enough to have worked with Ed Sheeran's songwriter, Amy Wadge, on her single 'Stay My Love' and says it would be great to team up with the 25-year-old flame-haired hunk on a song.

She recently said: ''He wrote a lot with Amy [Wadge] , who wrote my single too.

''It would be great to work with him, it would be a dream.''

The Irish star is extremely ''proud'' of the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker for going back to his roots with his forthcoming album '÷' by collaborating with a traditional Irish folk band, and she says everyone back home in Ireland are rooting for the 'Castle on the Hill' star.

She said ''I really admire him, he's a very inspirational songwriter to me and he has written some great Irish/folk ballads for the record, too.

''Obviously he is so popular all over the world but he is very popular in Ireland, everyone here really admires him.''