Una Healy wants to ''stay friends'' with her ex-husband Ben Foden.

The 37-year-old singer's divorce from the 33-year-old rugby player was finalised in July and although the break-up has turned her life upside down she wants to be on good terms with Ben for the sake of their two children.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Una said: ''Of course I want to stay friends with Ben. He's the father of my children and he's in my life forever, so hopefully one day we can be friends.''

Ben and Una tied the knot in June 2012 and have children Aoife, six, and Tadhg, three, together.

The Saturdays singer was recently romantically linked to Ralph Lauren model, Kenneth 'KP' Guidroz, however, Una insists the pair are just ''friends'' and she is putting all her energy into her ''music''.

Una - who was joined in the girl group by Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Vanessa White - previously said: ''Kenneth was just someone I spent time with in LA as a friend, we're not dating. I'm just taking it day by day and focusing on the kids, my friends and family. I also love music as I can put all my emotions into it and bring out a positive. My fans have been so supportive and The Saturdays girls too. Even strangers have helped, which is lovely.''