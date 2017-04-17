Una Healy would love to work on a dance track with the likes of Sigala or Jonas Blue.
Una Healy is ready to become an EDM star.
The former Saturdays singer's debut solo album, 'The Waiting Game' had a country and folk vibe but she is keen to try something radically different in the future.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''I'd love to work with someone like Sigala or Jonas Blue. I love dance music and I'll often hear a track and think I wish I could write a top line on that. And then a few weeks later it's in the charts because someone's written a top line on it ... I just love writing melodies and lyrics.''
The 35-year-old beauty recently admitted she is keen to reunite with The Saturdays - who went on hiatus in 2014 - eventually but doesn't think it'll be in the near future.
She said: ''I always say when the nostalgia kicks in, that's when bands reform and I hope one day we will, but it won't be for a few years.
''I really miss the girls and their company. We're all doing out own thing, but I've got the guys in the band now. But of course I miss the girls.''
Despite this, Una insisted she was relishing the experience of being a solo artist, explaining it gives her the opportunity to indulge her own specific tastes in music.
She added: ''It's so me, totally. The whole album is about my life ... now it's unleashed to the world. I feel I've done a full circle.
''I was embarking on the path of a singer songwriter. Going around pubs and clubs, then I joined the Saturdays and it was a huge change for me. It's like being given a second chance to go back to the music I like.''
