Una Healy wants to get into acting.

The Saturdays singer - who has children Aoife, six, and Tadhg, three, with husband Ben Foden - may be starting out her solo career, but she has revealed she would love to get the chance to appear in a short feature film one day.

Asked if The Saturdays would be interested in making a movie to mark their 20th anniversary after The Spice Girls confirmed their plans to release a superhero film, Una exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Oh wow, that sounds really cool, yeah that would be a lovely way to do it.

''I've always been interested in acting as well so that would be a really, really interesting thing to do.''

On whether she would like to turn her hand at being a soap actress, after boyband Blue stars Duncan James and Lee Ryan starred in 'Hollyoaks' and 'EastEnders' respectively, she said: ''I don't really know, I've never really thought about it, but I would like to try my hands at acting in some way. ''Straight on to a soap might be a bit of a transition, but it would be nice to do some short films and that kind of thing, just to see how it goes.''

Una previously revealed she would like The Saturdays to reunite in 2027 to mark two decades as a group.

The 'All Fired Up' hitmakers - also featuring Frankie Bridge, Mollie King, Vanessa White and Rochelle Humes - haven't performed together since 2014, but the 36-year-old singer remains hopeful that they'll come together again further down the line, and would love the opportunity to do something special for the big milestone.

The 'Never See Me Cry' singer said: ''You know it would be nice to do maybe a reunion gig or tour - something to mark it for sure.

''It's a little bit too soon for any reunion talks yet because it doesn't feel quite long enough ... but I think it will be a lovely thing to do.''

Una admitted that although the five of them are still close friends, a current comeback is not on the cards.

She said: ''It's kind of a hard question to ask anyone because everybody might be like, 'Oh no way, definitely not now', and that's how we all feel but we're like obviously great friends and everything but just as a group it wouldn't work right now.

''But I guess in the future it's something we could definitely think about.''