Una Healy has admitted she'd love to write a dance track for electronic group Clean Bandit.
The Saturdays singer may have followed her country roots with her latest single 'Battlelines' but her has admitted she'd love to get a dance track under her belt and has already eyed up the band for a potential duet in the near future.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''If you write a good song it can be applied to any genre, so that would be interesting to do for someone else.
''I love to write top lines. We did a lot of that in The Saturdays so it would be good to work with a DJ-type and maybe if they have the track I'll write the top line and melody and all that - I'd love that.
''Clean Bandit are just smashing it right now - so many hits. I would love to work with them. It would be great to get the opportunity to have a dance track under my belt.''
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old beauty recently admitted she is keen to reunite with The Saturdays - who went on hiatus in 2014 - eventually but doesn't think it'll be soon.
She said: ''I always say when the nostalgia kicks in, that's when bands reform and I hope one day we will, but it won't be for a few years.
''I really miss the girls and their company. We're all doing out own thing, but I've got the guys in the band now. But of course I miss the girls.''
Despite this, Una insisted she was relishing the experience of being a solo artist, explaining it gives her the opportunity to indulge her own specific tastes in music.
She explained: ''It's so me, totally. The whole album is about my life ... now it's unleashed to the world. I feel I've done a full circle.
''I was embarking on the path of a singer songwriter. Going around pubs and clubs, then I joined the Saturdays and it was a huge change for me. It's like being given a second chance to go back to the music I like.''
