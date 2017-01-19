Una Healy has ''never'' mastered the art of dancing in heels.

The 35-year-old singer - who is known for being in the girl group The Saturdays before embarking on a solo music career - has admitted she is always found it ''so difficult'' to strut around on stage in stilettos and has admitted it is a ''skill'' she has failed to perfect, whilst her band members never shared the same problem.

Speaking about her wardrobe preferences, she said: ''It was so difficult dancing in heels. It's definitely a skill I didn't have.

''The other girls mastered it, but I never quite could.''

And the golden-haired beauty has revealed whilst Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes and Mollie King adorned platform shoes she was ''always'' given smaller heels, although her stylists did try to change her ways.

Una - who has four-year-old daughter Aoife and 23-month-old son Tadhg with her husband Ben Foden - explained: ''I was always the one in the smallest heels. They tried [to put me in higher ones] but I said, 'I can't, it'll literally be like I'm running around on stilts.' I need that balance. I won't miss that.''

However, Una doesn't feel like the odd one out as she has noticed Little Mix - which is comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - don't wear ''massive heels'' when they're on stage.

She told Metro newspaper: ''I've watched them [Little Mix] and they really put their moves out, but i noticed they don't go around in massive heels.''

Meanwhile, the Irish artist insists her and the 'Up' hitmakers will reform in the future after their current hiatus.

Speaking previously, she said: ''We're doing our own projects for now. But we'll be back together again at some point.''