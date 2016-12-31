Una Healy plans on visiting her sister in Ireland in the New Year.

The Saturdays singer was a bridesmaid at her sibling's wedding in November and can't wait to get home to see her after the festive season ends.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''My sister recently got married and is back in Ireland with her husband's family for Christmas so I think I am going to come back to Ireland to see her in the New Year.''

However, she is yet to think of any New Years resolutions.

She said: ''I haven't thought of any yet. So I will have to have a think.''

Una recently launched her solo career and announced her forthcoming country album 'The Waiting Game', which will be released on February 10, so she will no doubt be busy with promotion in early 2017.

The 35-year-old singer spent Christmas with her husband Ben Foden, 31, their daughter Aoife, four, and son Tadhg, 22 months, and the singer's parents and aunts.

She previously shared: ''This year my parents and my aunts are going to travel over from Ireland to spend Christmas with us. We tend to rotate each year between my family and Ben's family because they spent it with us last year.''