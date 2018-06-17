Una Healy credits her ''amazing'' husband Ben Foden for getting her through postnatal depression.

The Saturdays star suffered with her mental health after the birth of her second child, three-year-old Tadgh, and has praised the 32-year-old rugby player for pulling her out of the ''dense fog'' she found herself in.

Una, 36, told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''I got through my post natal depression - thank God I did. Your family are there to be with you and support you through it all - and Ben was amazing.

''The depression is something that happens quite slowly. It is hard to describe because every individual is different.

''You're in this dense fog. Other people get out of it but I went thicker and thicker into the fog.''

The Irish beauty - who completes her first solo headline tour of the UK and Ireland on June 21 at London's The Lexington venue - says she has never felt better of late.

She added: ''But I am in a very good place now, and that is all that matters.''

The 'All Fired Up' hitmaker - who also has Aoife, six, with the dark-haired hunk - recently admitted being a parent has made her more anxious so she's thankful her spouse helps her get perspective on certain situations as he's much more laid back.

She said: ''I wish I could be more 'go with the flow'. To be honest, I am a massive worrier. I worry way too much and I always worry if the kids are OK. I am more of an anxious person than laid back but luckily Ben is the complete opposite to me.''