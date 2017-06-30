Una Healy felt like she was in a ''dense fog'' when she was battling postpartum depression.

The Saturdays singer has opened about her battle with the mood disorder, which she experienced after giving birth to her second child, Tadhg, now two.

She said: ''I didn't suffer first time round. It had a lot to do with circumstances the second time.

''As soon as I gave birth, we moved house and then Ben went in for major surgery. He was then a patient at home. I then went back to work too soon. I was on The Voice Ireland in six weeks after giving birth. It was difficult. You're in this dense fog. Other people get out of it but I went thicker and thicker into the fog.''

However, Una - who also has Aoife, five, with her husband Ben Foden - is ''feeling great'' now and hopes opening up about what happened will help other women going through a similar situation.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she added: ''I went to the GP and they prescribed me anti-depressants. I gave them a go but started to feel worse because I was so numb.

''But it's [anti-depressants] a great resource because it's worked for other people. I literally had locked myself up in a dressing gown for six weeks. But I have also seen a behavioural therapist. I'm quite an anxious person because I worry all the time.

''I'm feeling great now. I was very nervous coming on to talk about it. I hope I can help other people and let them know that they aren't alone.''