Una Healy plans to throw in a few acoustic renditions of Saturdays songs on her headline tour - but admits it'll be ''awkward'' if her bandmates are in the crowd.

The Irish beauty is set to head out on her first solo run, the 'Voice Inside Of Me UK Tour' - which kicks off in Killarney, Ireland, on Friday (15.06.18) and wraps up at London's Lexington on June 21 - and she says if she does perform their hits and the girls are watching, she won't know whether to get them up on stage for a reunion if any of them are in attendance.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Una - who is joined by Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, Vanessa White and Molly King in the 'All Fired Up' group - said: ''I am doing all my own songs along with a couple of covers as well.

''I've actually done quite a few headline shows where I never sang Saturdays songs.

''I might throw one or two in because it would be rude not to because it is such a massive part of my life.

''It could be awkward if any of the girls were in the audience.

''I wouldn't know whether to call them up or not, what do you do? It's a bit of a tricky one.

''I think I'll do a nice acoustic version of Saturdays songs as well.''

Asked if she expects them to attend any of the shows, she said: ''I am sure they will come down if they are around.

''They've been down before to see me which is great.''

Una released her debut album 'The Waiting Game' on Decca Records last year, and she has been working away for months writing material for her follow-up.

This year, the 36-year-old singer released dance number 'Never See Me Cry' and she features on 'Take Me Dancing' with 'Dancing with The Stars' champion Jake Carter.

Una Healy's June UK and Irish tour dates are as follows:

Friday June 15th - INEC Acoustic Room, Killarney, Ireland

Saturday June 16th - Roisn Dubh, Galway, Ireland

Sunday June 17th - Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday June 19th - King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday June 20th - Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

Thursday June 21st - The Lexington, London, UK