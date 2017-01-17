Una Healy is inspired by amazing songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The 35-year-old Irish singer is extremely ''proud'' of the 25-year-old flame-haired hunk for going back to his roots with his forthcoming album '÷' by collaborating with a traditional Irish folk band, and she says everyone back home in Ireland are rooting for the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker.

She said ''I really admire him, he's a very inspirational songwriter to me and he has written some great Irish/folk ballads for the record, too.

''Obviously he is so popular all over the world but he is very popular in Ireland, everyone here really admires him.''

The Saturdays singer worked with the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker's songwriter, Amy Wadge, on her single 'Stay My Love' and says it would be great to team up with Ed on a song.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''He wrote a lot with Amy [Wadge] , who wrote my single too.

''It would be great to work with him, it would be a dream.''

Ed has teamed up with Belfast-based band Beoga for a song on his new record, which features the fiddle, and is to put out a calling cast for the music video soon, which will be shot in the Irish county of Galway and will feature Irish ceili folk dancers.

He previously shared: ''I've actually got a song on the new album which I think is really gonna explode in Ireland.

''It would be something to do with the county of Galway.

''I've got a trad band called Beoga, they're actually from Belfast.

''It's a fiddle, a pipe, a bodhran and piano and we really jam.

''It's gonna be really good but I think I will never be able to play another song in Ireland again because that one will just be the song.

''I should be over in Ireland soon so I'll probably put something out then.

''I'm definitely shooting a video for one of the songs in Ireland and I will be doing a casting because I need proper ceili dancers.''

Ed has also penned a bonus song for the record - the follow-up to 2014's 'X' - about his grandmother Anne, who is from Wexford near the Irish National Heritage Park.

He added: ''There are two full-on Irish jams on there both with full trad.''