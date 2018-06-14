Una Healy would like The Saturdays to reunite in 2027 to mark their 20th anniversary.

The 'All Fired Up' hitmakers - also featuring Frankie Bridge, Mollie King, Vanessa White and Rochelle Humes - haven't performed together since 2014, but the 36-year-old singer remains hopeful that they'll perform together again further down the line, and would love the opportunity to do something special for the big milestone.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 'Never See Me Cry' singer said: ''You know it would be nice to do maybe a reunion gig or tour - something to mark it for sure.

''It's a little bit too soon for any reunion talks yet because it doesn't feel quite long enough ... but I think it will be a lovely thing to do.''

The 'Never See Me Cry' singer admitted that although the five of them are still close friends, a current comeback is not on the cards.

She said: ''It's kind of a hard question to ask anyone because everybody might be like, 'Oh no way, definitely not now', and that's how we all feel but we're like obviously great friends and everything but just as a group it wouldn't work right now.

''But I guess in the future it's something we could definitely think about.''

The former coach for 'The Voice of Ireland' previously revealed that they don't get to see each other as much as they used to.

She said: ''We live in different places, so I don't see the girls much. We used to spend every day together and it was a great seven years, but our kids don't know each other.''

Una - who has children Aoife, six, and Tadhg, three, with husband Ben Foden - previously said she doesn't feel pressure to do better than her bandmates in her solo efforts and there's no competitiveness between them.

She said: ''Absolutely not! People almost put you under pressure when they ask that.

''[Are we in competition?] No, we're five individuals who support each other.''

Una heads out on her first solo headline the 'Voice Inside Of Me UK Tour', kicking off in Killarney, Ireland, on Friday (15.06.18), before wrapping up at London's Lexington on June 21.

Una Healy's June UK and Irish tour dates are as follows:

Friday June 15th - INEC Acoustic Room, Killarney, Ireland

Saturday June 16th - Roisn Dubh, Galway, Ireland

Sunday June 17th - Grand Social, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday June 19th - King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday June 20th - Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

Thursday June 21st - The Lexington, London, UK