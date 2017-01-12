Una Healy hasn't told her husband Ben Foden that some of her songs are about him.

The former Saturdays singer is gearing up to release her debut solo LP 'The Waiting Game' and has confessed that she told a white lie to 31-year-old hunky rugby star - with whom she has four-year-old daughter Aoife - by telling him the tracks, which are ''not so good'', were about former lovers.

In a Facebook Live chat for The Sun newspaper's Bizarre columnist Dan Wootton, she admitted: ''Ben, my husband, is a big fan [of the album] and a lot of the songs on there are about him and they are not all so good.

''So he at times he gets a bit like, 'Is that about me?' and I'm like, 'Ah no that is about an ex-boyfriend is was annoying, but it is actually about you Ben, sorry.''

The 35-year-old Irish beauty previously revealed that their little girl, Aoife, was given the first listen of her record and she loved it so much she danced around the room.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Una said: ''She is always the first to come and listen especially when I am at home practicing and writing stuff.

''I play them to her when they are ready and produced and she dances around the kitchen and knows all of the words. She is my number one mini fan.''

The 'All Fired Up' hitmaker - who also has son Tadhg, 22 months - worked on the LP for two years and previously admitted she ''always'' knew she would return to her country roots at some point.

She said: ''I always knew I would go back to this style of music.''

'The Waiting Game' is slated for release on February 10.