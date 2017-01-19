Una Healy turns to ''Google for tips'' on parenting.

The 35-year-old Saturdays singer is mother to four-year-old Aoife and 23-month-old Tadhg - whom she shares with her husband, rugby player Ben Foden - and has said she's found raising her children to be ''a learning curve'' and often has to turn to the handy search engine to help her.

Asked whether she share's parenting tips with her former bandmates - Frankie Bridge, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White - Una said: ''I was the first to have a baby of course, but all the girls learn for themselves and every child is different. And there's always Google. I'm living on Google for tips! It's all a learning curve. My mum is the best mother I know and she raised me, and even she had to relearn it [being a mother] all again.''

And Una - who has just launched her solo career, releasing single 'Stay My Love' with Sam Palladio - says her children love to watch her perform, and her daughter will even join in with ''dancing and singing''.

She added: ''Tadhg loves it when I play 'Stay My Love'. He'll run up to the screen and says, 'It's Mummy!'

''I was performing in concert recently and Ben took Aoife and they were watching from the sides. He said she was dancing and singing away to everything. I think she thinks every song is about her.''

The 'What About Us' singer admitted it's hard being away from her children as she promotes her upcoming debut solo album 'The Waiting Game'.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: ''I'm lucky that Ben is off this week so he's on full daddy day care.

''When I'm away Ben sends me videos of the kids, like when he took them to McDonald's and got Aoife a Happy Meal. I think she was more interested in the Happy Meal than the toys to be honest!''