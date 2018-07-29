Una Healy's mother has said she's finding her split with Ben Foden ''tough.''

The Saturdays singer has returned to her native Ireland with her two children Aoife, six, and Tadhg, three, to be with her family while she comes to terms with her separation from the 33-year-old rugby player but it's proving ''hard'' for her to cope.

Una's mother Anne told The Sun newspaper: ''It's tough. It's tough. It's really hard.''

Ben has just signed a contract with Rugby United New York and was meant to be moving across the pond with his family this weekend, but Una decided not to go with him after she reportedly found out that he had allegedly cheated on her.

A source said: ''Everyone was looking forward to the move but Una had become suspicious about Ben's behaviour. Then this week enough was enough and she just confronted him. She has now decided it's over. She's utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she's very traditional in her outlook. She thought their marriage would be forever, but can't see a future for them anymore.''

Una and Ben married in her native Tipperary in 2012, after four years of dating, and the pair recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in June.

There was no sign of trouble in their union at the time as they shared sweet Instagram posts to mark the occasion.

The 36-year-old singer posted a picture of them on their wedding day and wrote: ''#tb Saturday June 30th 2012. 6 years married to @ben_foden today! Happy Anniversary love you xx (sic).''

And Ben shared a picture of his wife, with the caption: ''Six years of Marriage spent with this one @unahealy she must be doing something right - as they say 'time flies when you're having fun' and the last 6 years have flown by! Happy Anniversary beautiful #6yearsmarried #benuna (sic).''