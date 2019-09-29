Una Healy feels ''at home'' when she's with her new boyfriend.

The 37-year-old singer started dating David Breen following her split from Ben Foden, and Una has admitted that relocating to a town near Birmingham, England, has helped her to move on from her heartbreaking split from the rugby star.

She told the Irish Daily Mail's You magazine: ''We're not living together but we live down the road from each other so we see each other very regularly.

''I just wanted to get out of that town I was in so he introduced me to the town I'm in now and it's one of the most beautiful towns in the UK. I'm really happy there now.

''It's lovely because we're both ex-pats. We're both so Irish! We come back together a good bit and I just feel at home when I'm with him.''

Meanwhile, Ben - who has kids Aoife, seven, and Tadhg, four, with Una - recently announced he's married his girlfriend Jackie Belanoff Smith.

He wrote in a lengthy post on social media: ''This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I'm sure are aware of, in some way or another.

''The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure they'll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty.

''But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.

''People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?''