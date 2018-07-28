Una Healy and Ben Foden have split up.

The Saturdays singer has separated from her rugby player husband, just days before they were due to move to New York with their two children, Aoife, six and Tadhg, three.

Ben, 33, has signed a contract with Rugby United New York but Una, 36, has moved back to her native Ireland to stay with her mother after reportedly confronting Ben over cheating claims.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''Everyone was looking forward to the move but Una had become suspicious about Ben's behaviour. Then this week enough was enough and she just confronted him.

''She has now decided it's over. She's utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she's very traditional in her outlook.

''She thought their marriage would be forever, but can't see a future for them anymore.''

A spokesperson for Una said: ''I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she's in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make.''

Una and Ben married in her native Tipperary in 2012, after four years of dating, and the pair recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in June.

There was no sign of trouble in their union at the time as they shared sweet Instagram posts to mark the occasion.

Una posted a picture of them on their wedding day and wrote: ''#tb Saturday June 30th 2012. 6 years married to @ben_foden today! Happy Anniversary love you xx (sic).''

And Ben shared a picture of his wife, with the caption: ''Six years of Marriage spent with this one @unahealy she must be doing something right - as they say 'time flies when you're having fun' and the last 6 years have flown by! Happy Anniversary beautiful #6yearsmarried #benuna (sic).''