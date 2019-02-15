Una Healy's ex-husband Ben Foden has admitted that he ''committed adultery'' whilst he was married to The Saturdays singer.

The 33-year-old professional rugby star was married to Una, 37, for four years before they announced their split in 2018 amidst allegations of cheating.

Ben has now broken his silence about their divorce and although he accepts he was unfaithful he says there were other things that contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Ben said: ''At the moment anything that's published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so, because I was the one who committed adultery.

''But at the same time, it wasn't the only reason for our divorce to go through. It's not ideal but we're very amicable, we're getting through it. We're not the first people in the world to get divorced. We've got two little kids we adore.''

Ben - who has two children, Aoife, six, and Tadhg, three, with Una - now lives on America's east coast after signing for Rugby United New York, and the sportsman admits that living across the pond is ''hard'' because he misses his kids.

He added: ''It's hard because I'm away from my son and daughter. But I know they're in a great and loving environment with Una, because she's a great mum. We never argue about that.''

Ben also revealed that the 'What About Us' hitmaker Una - who is now in a relationship with David Breen - ''jokingly'' helped him set up a profile on the dating app Bumble when he moved to America.

He admitted: ''I picked up Una from the airport a couple of weeks after we'd first been here, and we were sort of joking about dating. So I loaded up Bumble, and we did the profile together, joking around. And then I realised something dodgy was going on with it and the next day it was all over. It's not ideal but at least I can laugh about it and especially so with Una. If she hadn't known about it I can see it would have been a bit of a knife in the back. But we were messing around, so we can laugh and she can call me a bit of an idiot.''