The Kill Bill star was one of a number of celebrity clients who were caught up in Starr's embezzlement scam, after they entrusted him to invest their money in promising businesses.

He was arrested in 2010 and subsequently sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for wire fraud, investment adviser fraud and money laundering. Starr was reportedly released on 8 December (16).

Now Thurman has become embroiled in a legal battle with Starr's estate trustees after demanding the return of her lost funds.

In court papers, obtained by DailyMail.co.uk, the actress claims she was not fully informed of the risks of investing $2 million (£1.6 million) in security and technology company GlobalOptions and failed hospitality group Martini Park. She is also seeking a refund of the professional fees she paid Starr between 2006 and 2010, arguing it was during this period that he began engaging in fraudulent activity.

Starr's representatives have challenged Thurman's suit, insisting the papers she signed clearly outline the financial risks involved in the deals. They also urge the judge overseeing the case not to grant Thurman the return of her investment fees, because there is no way the star can prove she was defrauded during the four years she lists in her paperwork, when Starr was still providing other legitimate services to his clients.

It's the second big legal fight Thurman is facing - she is also battling her ex-fiance Arpad Busson over custody of their daughter Luna.

An initial deal was agreed in 2015, but the case returned to court last year (16), when businessman Arpad objected to the actress taking their little girl to Europe while filming a movie.

The two parties, who split for good in 2014, are due back in court in New York this week (begs09Jan17).