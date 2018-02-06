Uma Thurman has claimed Quentin Tarantino was ''deeply regretful'' after a dangerous driving stunt on the set of 'Kill Bill' caused her to crash.

The 47-year-old actress seemingly slammed the director in an interview published over the weekend in which she claimed he had failed to protect her from a car accident during the filming of the 2003 movie, after he insisted she perform a stunt driving sequence she was uncomfortable with.

But now, in a post on Instagram, Uma has revealed Tarantino was ''remorseful'' after the crash, and the star believes there was no ''malicious intent'' behind his actions.

Sharing footage of the crash - which she claims was given to her by Tarantino himself - she wrote: ''i post this clip to memorialize it's full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd.

''the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality.

''i do not believe though with malicious intent.

''Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.

''he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. (sic)''

Whilst she doesn't blame Tarantino for the crash, Uma - who alleges the incident was covered up - has hit out at disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, whom, along with Lawrence Bender and E. Bennett Walsh, she holds ''solely responsible'' for her injuries.

She continued: ''THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE.

''for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible.

''they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress.

the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.

''CAA never sent anyone to Mexico.

''i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency. (sic)''

Previously, Uma had told the New York Times that she accused Tarantino of ''trying to kill'' her at the time of the incident.

She said: ''The steering wheel was at my belly and my legs were jammed under me. I felt this searing pain and thought, 'Oh my God, I'm never going to walk again'. When I came back from the hospital in a neck brace with my knees damaged and a large massive egg on my head and a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset. Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn't feel he had tried to kill me.''