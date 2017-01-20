Uma Thurman has claimed her former fiancé ARPAD BUSSON was ''aggressive and angry''.

The Kill Bill' actress and her millionaire businessman ex are involved in a bitter custody battle over their four-year-old Luna and Uma, 46, has alleged in court that Arpad got ''meaner and meaner'' over time.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, she testified: ''He was very difficult to be with. He was very angry. He got meaner and meaner.''

The pair were together off and on from 2007 to 2014 and Uma alleged that on one occasion, Arpad threw an ''aggressive tantrum'', when Uma pulled out of a planned vacation to the Bahamas in 2009, as her daughter Maya - whose father is Ethan Hawke - now 18, had been injured in a bicycle accident.

Uma, who also has son Levon, 15, with former husband Ethan, said: ''He had a very aggressive tantrum in front of all the kids, he started yelling and shouting throughout the house. It was very upsetting and traumatic for myself and the children.''

During her testimony, the actress shared Arpad's reaction when she told him she was pregnant with Luna.

She said: ''Um, he looked at me and said, 'Well the child won't share your last name, cannot be a U.S. citizen and can't have a US passport and will be raised Catholic.'''

When asked by her lawyer Adam Wolff, ''What was the status of the relationship following that conversation?'', she replied: ''It was terrible.''

She also claimed that Luna has been left upset after Arpad missed some of his scheduled visits with the tot.

Uma said: ''When she doesn't see her father for a long time I think it just creates anxiety. It seems like she's upset or something is bothering her around the whole issue.''