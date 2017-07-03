Uma Thurman was happy to scream like an animal ''50 times'' for director Lars Von Trier when they made 'Nymphomaniac' together.

The 47-year-old actress worked with the 61-year-old Danish filmmaker on the 2014 sexually charged drama and she was required to scream loudly for Lars for a specific scene.

Although it was challenging to do, Uma was happy to stretch her vocal cords as many times as was necessary because she has so much respect for Lars.

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, she said: ''I love Lars. He's a wild man. He's wild. He's really wild. And he'd be very proud to hear it. I do love him though. He's a very complicated artist. It was really difficult. If anyone would like to try it. It took a few tries ... He must have 50 animal screams [from me].''

Uma has teamed up with Lars again for upcoming psychological thriller 'The House That Jack Built' which follows serial killer Jack over the course of 12 years in Washington in the 1970s and 1980s and stars Matt Dillon in the titular role.

Uma had to master a ''creepy smile'' for Lars this time and the movie explores ''the idea that life is evil and soulless''.

Known for playing strong women in the majority of her films, one of Uma's most notable roles is in Quentin Tarantino's two 'Kill Bill' movies and she claims her revenge obsessed alter ego The Bride has been an empowering character for females.

She said: ''Women would come up to me and they would say that somehow or other - they'd share a little bit - that the film helped them in their lives, whether they were feeling oppressed or struggling or had a bad boyfriend or felt badly about themselves, that film released in them some survival energy that was helpful.

''And that is probably one of the most gratifying things that I have ever experienced in response to a piece of art.''