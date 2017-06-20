Uma Thurman has said she is ''so grateful'' for her father in a belated Father's Day post on Instagram.
The 47-year-old actress might have skipped out on posting a tribute to her father on social media in honour of Father's Day on Sunday (18.06.17), but that doesn't mean she doesn't appreciate him as she took to Instagram on Tuesday (20.06.17) to make up for it by posting a sweet family photo.
The snap, included the actress herself, her father Robert Thurman, and her three children, 18-year-old Maya and 15-year-old Levon - whom she has with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke - as well as four-year-old Luna, whose father is Uma's former flame ARPAD BUSSON.
Uma captioned the post: ''Robert A.F. Thurman with me and his three grandchildren. We are all so grateful for a Father like this. ''Other than that is his newest and most whimsical work, ''Man of Peace''. A graphic novel about the life of the Dalai Lama. (sic)''
The sweet picture comes after the 'Kill Bill' actress settled her custody battle with Arpad over their daughter Luna earlier this year.
The 'Pulp Fiction' star and her millionaire former fiancé signed a deal in January which will gave Uma primary custody of their daughter, while Arpad was given monthly visits.
Uma said at the time: ''It's a wonderful thing to have closure.''
While Uma and Arpad had been locked in a bitter custody battle over the tot, Justice Matthew Cooper encouraged the pair to try to work out their differences amicably.
He said: ''At this point, Luna has all the advantages in life. She has two parents who love her, two parents who amply provide for her.
''The only thing that's lacking - and I hope it's forthcoming - is that her parents can reach some sort of place in life where they can put aside their rancor and their anger against one another and can join together - never loving each other or even liking each other - at least being able to cooperate.''
