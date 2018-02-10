'Kill Bill' stunt coordinator Keith Adam says Uma Thurman should never have had to perform the 2003 stunt in which she was badly injured.

The 47-year-old actress has blamed the producer, director Quentin Tarantino and his then co-workers E. Bennett Walsh and Harvey Weinstein for the incident in 2003 because she felt they forced her to perform the driving sequence, which she felt uncomfortable doing, and then covered up the evidence after the crash.

And Adams says he was not on set on the day of the incident and never asked about or told that Uma Thurman would be performing that particular stunt.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''No stunts of any kind were scheduled for the day of Ms. Thurman's accident. All of the stunt department was put on hold and no one from the stunt department was called to set.

''At no point was I notified or consulted about Ms. Thurman driving a car on camera that day.

''Had I been involved I would have insisted not only on putting a professional driver behind the wheel but also insuring that the car itself was road-worthy and safe.''

Thurman made the revelation in a recent interview with The New York Times newspaper, explaining the accident which crushed her knees, left her with a concussion and required her to wear a neck brace to recover.

But producer Lawrence Bender denied hiding anything from Uma and is adamant the safety of the cast and crew he works with is ''vital'' to him and he would never put someone in danger intentionally.

He said: ''I deeply regret that Uma suffered the pain she has, both physically and emotionally, for all of these years from the accident that occurred on the set of 'Kill Bill'.

''The safety of the professionals who work on the movies I produce is vital to me and I never want to let anyone down. I never hid anything from Uma or anyone else nor did I participate in any cover up of any kind - and I never would.

''I was informed of Uma's feelings in regard to this incident a few months ago and have done my best over this time to get as much verifiable information from all of the relevant sources that I could and shared it with Quentin. I wanted to make sure she had all of the answers she had been seeking.

''I have great respect for Uma Thurman, both as an artist and a person, and only wish her well.''