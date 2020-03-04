Ulrika Jonsson is still dating the man who ended her five-year sex drought.

The 52-year-old television presenter divorced advertising executive Brian Monet last summer after enduring years of a ''sexless marriage'' but Ulrika revealed in February that had made love again after being approached by a guy who wanted to date her on social media.

Ulrika has now spilled that their night of passion was not a one off and she is still seeing the guy - who charmed her by chatting about family and life via their phones before they met in person.

When asked if it is an ongoing relationship during an appearance on 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (04.03.20), she coyly answered: ''It might be!''

Ulrika admitted she was very nervous before her first date with her mystery man and had to have a ''couple of rum and cokes'' to make her ''feel better'' and steady her nerves.

After the first date went well, the former TV weather girl decided she would have sex on their second meet-up a week later, but because she hadn't made love for so long Ulrika was worried she had forgotten how to even kiss.

She shared: ''I was really nervous about whether I'd even remember how to even kiss.''

Explaining how she decided to just go for it in the bedroom, she said: ''Weirdly with age comes all the insecurities about my body and ageing and all that stuff, but there also came this amazing sense of freedom, 'I'm 52 and I just want to do what I want to do and I don't care what anyone thinks.' He was sort of my age but a little bit younger.''

Ulrika was pleased to have the support of her friends after she left her third husband Brian and opened up publicly about their lack of intimacy, all of whom urged her to ''get laid'' after discovering she hadn't been getting any action.

She said: ''All my friends were just saying to me, 'You just need to get laid!' ''

Ulrika has four children, two sons and two daughters, and she admits she would not discourage any of her older kids from having one night stands if it's what they wanted to do because sex is something that should be celebrated and enjoyed.

The blonde beauty - who was one of the most popular pin-ups of the 90s - said: ''I don't discourage one night stands. We were taught as girls you should never sleep with someone on the first date, why not? It's a natural desire it's a wonderful thing, if you want to go out and do it then do it.''