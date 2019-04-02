Ulrika Jonsson has split from her husband Brian Monet.

The 51-year-old television presenter and model - who was previously married twice, to John Turnbull and Lance Gerrard-Wright - has revealed she is getting a divorce from her third husband and American advertising executive Brian, 11 years after they tied the knot.

She said: ''If I'm honest, getting another divorce age 51 is not where I thought I would be, I just don't know what shape my future will take.

Ulrika and Brian have 11-year-old son Malcolm together, and the 'Gladiators' star has seemingly hinted it wasn't her decision to end their romance.

She added: ''You can only resolve problems with another person.''

Whilst the split is still fresh, Ulrika says she hasn't even begun to think about dating again, and although she doesn't think she'll get married for a fourth time, she won't rule it out completely.

Speaking to Best magazine, she said: ''I can't contemplate dating again ... then again, I've said I will never marry again before, and I did.''

The blonde beauty - who also has son Cameron, 24, from her marriage to John, daughter Bo, 18, with former partner Markus Kempen, and youngest daughter Martha, 14, with Lance - married Brian in 2006, and the pair even renewed their vows in Barbados in 2012.

Brian adopted Bo in 2014, and Ulrika previously opened up about how the stress of her battle with depression and chronic back pain brought them closer together.

She said: ''Hard times either force you apart or bring you closer together. The stresses and pressures we have experienced over the past couple of years, I am thrilled to say, have made us stronger.''