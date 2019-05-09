Ulrika Jonsson isn't ready to start dating again after her third divorce.

The 51-year-old presenter doesn't feel up to trying online dating after splitting from her husband of 11 years Brian Monet - with whom she has 10-year-old son Malcolm - as it feels like ''such a foreign thing'' and she's scared of meeting ''an idiot''.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she said: ''No. It feels like such a foreign thing to me. I have never been on a blind date ... I don't know how you meet people. I guess I have met people through work and one thing or another. A good friend of mine, Laura has gone online dating and says, 'Ulrika, it's a nightmare, they never look like they do in their profile photos and then he is an idiot.'

''I just think, God, I don't want that. I have got my gorgeous dogs and my children.''

The former 'Gladiators' host - who also has Martha, 14, with second spouse Lance Gerrard-Wright, 19-year-old Bo with ex-lover Markus Kempen and 14-year-old Cameron with first husband John Turnbull - went on to explain that her relationship with third hubby Brian collapsed as she felt like she was ''dealing with things on my own''.

She said: ''I think there is just a moment when you realise you can't do it on your own. I really believe in [couples] counselling, psychotherapy is amazing.

''I have gone on my own [to therapy]. I felt like I was dealing with things on my own a lot of the time and found it really hard to cope, you are trying to keep things even in front of the children but it's just not possible.

''It's just not going to happen, especially when they are older. They are emotionally mature, my girls, and they [pick up when you are sad] more so than you think.''