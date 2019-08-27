Ulrika Jonsson has hinted she may be battling depression again.

The 52-year-old television presenter - who recently finalised her divorce from third husband Brian Monet - has previously detailed her struggle with depression and anxiety, and in a new Instagram post on Monday (26.08.19), she hinted she may be battling with her mental health once again, as she said an ''old feeling has returned''.

Posting an image of herself cuddling up to her dog, she wrote: ''Don't mind saying I'm going through some s**t at the moment. An old feeling has returned. Maybe it never properly went away. But I'm so eternally grateful for my dogs. They can't solve anything; can't change things but they are by my side every step of the way.

And are the best levellers. #fella #dogtherapy #f***inglovemydogs (sic)''

The 'Gladiators' star previously praised her two English bulldogs Nessie and Leo for helping her make it through her darkest days, as she said they're ''amazing for your mental health''.

Ulrika - who is mother to Cameron, 24, from her first marriage to John Turnbull, Bo, 19, from her relationship with Marcus Kempen, Martha, 14, whom she has with second spouse Lance Gerrard-Wright, and Malcolm, 10, with Brian - said: ''They're amazing company. I suffer from depression, and what dawned on me after a few years of having them is that I might not be here today if I didn't have those dogs. They're amazing for your mental health.''

The beauty said her dogs help to ''alleviate'' her depression symptoms and keep her from feeling ''lost and hopeless''.

She added: ''They force you to get up, take them for a walk every day, and often you meet people on that walk. It's that sense of responsibility. Nothing can 'cure' depression, but dogs alleviate it.

''Divorce is a whole other heartache! Depression is different. It doesn't matter if you live in a big house, or you're really fulfilled in life - it's moments that hit when you just feel lost and hopeless.

''Dogs give so unconditionally, I've always had a soft side for them. My dogs are always by my side - they've seen all the highs and lows.''