Ulrika Jonsson is officially divorced.

The 51-year-old television presenter split from her third husband Brian Monet in April this year after over a decade of marriage, and was this week granted a Decree Absolute, making her legally single.

And to celebrate the occasion, Ulrika - who is mother to Cameron, 24, from her first marriage to John Turnbull, Bo, 19, from her relationship with Marcus Kempen, Martha, 14, whom she has with second spouse Lance Gerrard-Wright, and Malcolm, 10, with Brian - took to Instagram to share a picture of the email confirming her divorce, where she admitted her eyes had ''stung with tears'' when the documents were awarded.

She wrote: ''So this happened on Thursday.

''You know when you've waited for something for so long but it still catches your breath and your eyes sting with tears when it finally arrives.

''Obvs in my head I had checked out a long time ago but it was a little like living in Hotel California....

''So there it is. Amazing to think you have a gorgeous ceremony and 13 years together and it's all ended in an email.

''Overwhelming relief really. Because now I'm free to marry again!!! (Very jokes and lols OBVS). #newchapterforthisoldbird (sic)''

The email Ulrika received confirmed she is ''now divorced'', and instructed the star to show her documents if she ever gets married again.

Meanwhile, the divorce confirmation comes after the TV star claimed part of her decision to split from Brian was influenced by their lacklustre love life, which saw them only sleep together once in eight of their 11 years of marriage.

She said: ''Nearly two years ago, just before my 50th birthday, I remember thinking I might have to just accept that I would never have sex ever again.

''The reason I thought this is because I had not had sex for four and half years. And the time before that was four years prior. I was living in a sexless marriage for nearly a decade. That just didn't feel right. It felt unnatural and as if part of my life was over.

''This may sound dramatic or you might not think it sounds like much of a sacrifice when you consider what some people are forced to endure, willingly or unwillingly, in relationships. But for me, the prospect of living without intimacy for the rest of my life did feel like a terrible waste and such a loss.''

The 'Gladiators' star went on to say their lack of physical intimacy left her feeling ''rejected and confused''.

She added: ''It made me, as a woman who has always enjoyed affection in relationships, feel rejected and confused, especially as there had been a really great sexual attraction between us when we met.

''It wasn't that I was gagging for sex, but I wanted to feel I was loved. I wanted to be touched here and there, to let me know that I was still all right for an old bird.''