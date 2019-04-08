Ulrika Jonsson isn't unlucky in love, she just has ''so many Mr Rights''.

The 51-year-old television presenter - who recently split from her third husband Brian Monet insists she hasn't had a rough time of it when it comes to her relationships but she has met a lot of men she has loved.

She said: ''When people have said I am 'unlucky in love', I just think: Why is it unlucky in love? Sometimes relationships run their course. I have had so many Mr Rights! Are you supposed to meet someone at 14 and just be with them for ever? That is unlikely to happen.''

And Ulrika - who was previously married to Lance Gerrard-Wright and John Turnbull and has also dated Sven-Göran Eriksson and Stan Collymore - insists she won't be rushing into a new relatonship anytime soon.

She added: ''The whole idea of looking for a partner is not even on the bottom of my agenda - it hasn't even made my agenda. I've got four children I love and care for, I've got the garden and cooking, whatever else. I feel very busy, and full and complete. People have somehow come into my life and it's just happened. So I am not, absolutely not, looking for a man.''

The blonde star feels she is judged more for having more partners than her male counterparts would be but she is grateful for the ''positive feedback'' from women.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Men don't get the same ­judgment as women in the same aspects. I get very positive feedback from women. That's the one thing that warms my heart. I always used to think, 'God, without being cocky, I bet my kids are more happy, settled and reassured than a lot of kids living in a so-called traditional family.' Our house is loving, busy and fantastic.''