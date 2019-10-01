Ulrika Jonsson worried she wouldn't have sex again when the ''intimacy'' in her marriage dried up.

The 52-year-old television presenter divorced advertising executive Brian Monet this summer after years of a ''sexless marriage'' and Ulrika even revealed she was tempted to ask her former spouse if she could have sex with someone else while they were still together.

Whilst she has admitted it was a ''fleeting'' thought in ''absolute desperation'', she was genuinely concerned that if she stayed in the marriage she would never have intimacy again.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Tuesday (01.10.19), she admitted: ''The fleeting thought that you mentioned in the introduction that I thought about asking my husband for an affair ...

''I genuinely wasn't thinking about that.

''I had that mad thought in absolute desperation, when you think, you approach it kindly and gently, next time you cry, next to you scream. You are trying everything.

''I thought, I want to stay in this marriage, if he doesn't want to,

I don't want to die without having intimacy ever again. That is kind of how I felt.''

The Swedish-born star insisted that she was always ''interested'' in sex in their relationship and that maybe she might have missed Brian's ''signals'' if she wasn't feeling ''crazy, raunchy enough''.

Asked if she had a lack of interest in sex, she said: ''I was interested. Obviously my ex-husband is not here to defend himself and one thing or another.''

Ulrika says she tried to discuss the ''great concern'' she had about the lack of intimacy and insisted it's such a shame because they worked so well as a family.

The TV star - who has 11-year-old son Malcom with Brian and -continued: ''And I tried very hard to bring the subject up at a regular intervals because it was of great concern to me.

''We worked really well as a couple and as parents and a family. I think it was amazing and it was 100 per cent the reason I wanted to stay in the marriage and keep going.''

Ulrika - who is also mother to Cameron, 25, from her first marriage to John Turnbull, Bo, 19, from her relationship with Marcus Kempen and Martha, 15, whom she has with second spouse Lance Gerrard-Wright - admitted she ''couldn't bare'' the thought of being rejected which is why she only ''instigated'' sex a ''few times'' because Brian was always uninterested.

She added: ''I have to be honest. I only instigated a few times because I couldn't bare the rejection.

''When you hope that something might happen and it could just be that those signals weren't picked up on.

''Maybe I wasn't crazy, raunchy enough or whatever it is, but for me It genuinely wasn't about sex it was about intimacy.''