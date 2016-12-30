The Red Red Wine singer appeared as a judge on New Zealand's Got Talent in 2012, but failed to return to the panel for the show's 2013 season.

Ali says that he decided not to appear on the show any more after hearing an assistant producer say JGeek, an all male group whose members were ethnically Maori, did not win due to their race.

Asked why the group came fourth on the show rather than winning, he told the New Zealand Herald, "I was very confused about that. I found out later, the assistant producer said 'Had we been on a different channel, then a brown person could've won'. That's when I decided I wouldn't be doing that again."

Bosses at the show's broadcaster TVNZ have strenuously denied the accusation, stating that the winner, teenage singer-songwriter Clara van Wel, was chosen by the public and that they decided to drop Ali from the show's panel.

"The reality is, he was never in the frame for a return to the New Zealand's Got Talent judging panel," a spokesperson for TVNZ told the paper.

The 57-year-old reggae crooner also criticised the show, which ended in 2013, for promoting entertainment over talent.

"I didn't realise until I did it that it's about the hour's entertainment. I took the finding talent stuff seriously," Ali said.

UB40 are set to play four dates at across New Zealand from New Year's Eve (31Dec16) to 7 January (17).