U2 unveiled their first new music in three years on Wednesday night (30.08.17).

The Irish rockers unveiled a video of them performing new track 'The Blackout' in Amsterdam and revealed it would be the second single from their eagerly-anticipated album 'Songs of Experience'.

However, they also revealed that the first single 'You're The Best Thing About Me', will arrive next Wednesday (06.09.17).

They wrote on Facebook alongside the black and white clip: '''The Blackout', just for you. From upcoming album Songs of Experience'.

Tune in now.

First single, 'You're The Best Thing About Me' coming Sept. 6th

#U2TheBlackout #U2SongsofExperience ''in the darkness where we learn to see'' (sic)''

The two tracks will be the first new music from the 'With or Without You' hitmakers since their 2014 album 'Songs of Innocence'.

Last week, the band sent out pieces of paper to fans featuring the words ''Blackout ... It's clear who you are will appear ... U2.com'' and a line, which read: ''U2 will announce [blank] on [blank].''

Over the text, an abstract from William Blake's collection of poems 'Songs of Innocence and Experience', the inspiration for their record, was a silhouette of a boy and girl holding hands.

Several fans took to social media to share the mail and speculate that new music was on the way.

The band recently admitted choosing songs for their album has been an ''ordeal''.

Bassist Adam Clayton - who is joined by Bono, The Edge, and Larry Mullen Jr. in the group - said: ''We've an abundance of great ideas and it's really about identifying what to finish and how to finish it.''

The Edge added: ''That's the gift and the curse of this record. The ordeal is getting all four members to agree on the same dozen songs.''

'Songs of Experience' is expected to be released later this year.