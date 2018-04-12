U2's gigantic 'The Claw' structure from their '360 Tour' will have a permanent home at an aquarium in America.

Bono and co performed inside the 65-foot construction on their two-year tour in 2009 across the world, and now fans will be able to go and visit it at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, in Draper, Utah, where it will be used for education purposes to encourage people to help protect the planet and its species.

Brent Anderson, CEO of LLPA, said: ''We are excited to bring this iconic monument to its permanent home in Utah.

''This landmark will shine a light on our mission to inspire people to explore, discover, and learn about Earth's diverse ecosystems.''

Chris Evans, the 'Get Out Of Your Own Way' hitmakers' tour director, commented: ''It's bittersweet to see it go, but we are pleased it's going to enhance the mission and vision of Loveland Living Planet Aquarium as part of its expanded campus.''

Loveland Living Planet is a new science learning campus that aims to empower millions of guests to explore, discover, and learn about Earth's diverse ecosystems.

Meanwhile, the 'Sunday Bloody Sunday' hitmakers are set to perform two homecoming shows in Dublin, Ireland as part of their 'U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour'.

The iconic band will perform at the 3Arena on November 5 and November 6, and prior to that, on October 27, they'll bring their energetic live show to The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It's part of their European run which sees them visit nine different countries.

The 'With or Without You' hitmakers kick off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 2, but the European leg will begin in Berlin, Germany on August 31, and will see them perform in Cologne, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam and Milan, before coming to the UK on October 19 for their Manchester Arena gig and London's The O2 on October 23.

Last year, U2 completed their 'Joshua Tree Tour - in support of the seminal 1987 album of the same name - which hit stadiums around the world in support of their album 'Songs of Experience', the follow-up to 2015's 'Songs of Innocence'.