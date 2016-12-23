U2's Bono advised Imelda May on which songs shouldn't be on her forthcoming album.

The 42-year-old singer received a lot of support throughout the recording process of her fifth studio album from the 'With or Without You' rocker, and the brunette beauty found it useful having someone who would tell her what they really thought about her music.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''He gave me great advice on the album. If I got stuck with some decisions about what songs to use, I had written way too much, I'd give him a call and he'd say, 'get rid of that song' or 'keep that song', and he's just been giving me some great advice along the way.

''I wrote 38 songs, and I had to get the down to 18 and I couldn't whittle them down, I didn't want an 18-track album. ''Sometimes when you're so close to something you don't really see it anymore so you need some fresh ears, so he was great, he was my fresh ears.

''He's very honest, he'd say, 'this one doesn't work' or 'keep this one'. You have to have those people in your life, those who will be honest with you.''

The 56-year-old musician even inspired the 'Kentish Town Waltz' hitmaker to create the track 'Game Changer' after Bono said the record is just that.

She said: ''He heard my track 'How Bad Can A Good Girl Be' and a couple of other songs, then he said, 'this album is your 'game changer'', so I thought that's a good name of a song and I wrote it down, a few weeks later I wrote the song called Game Changer.''

Imelda May releases her follow-up to 2014's 'Tribal' in 2017.