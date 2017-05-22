U2 dedicated their rendition of 'Running to Stand Still' to the late Chris Cornell at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday (20.05.17).

The lead vocalist of Soundgarden and Audioslave passed away on May 18 and Bono, the main lyricist of the iconic Irish group, led the tributes to the musician during their concert in California.

As well as dedicating a song to the rock star, U2 also recognised his impact by having 'Black Hole Sun' by Soundgarden being played throughout the venue prior to their arrival on stage.

The gig was staged to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's acclaimed album 'The Joshua Tree' and shortly before he left the stage, Bono joked about repeating the feat in the future.

He quipped: ''Let's do this again in 2047!''

Meanwhile, Taylor Momsen recently paid tribute to Chris on social media

The 23-year-old star - whose group The Pretty Reckless were supporting Soundgarden singer Chris' band on their recent tour - took to Instagram to share her feelings about the musician's death.

She wrote: ''My heart is broken. Still in a state of shock. I have no words right now except my heart pours out to his beautiful family and friends.''

Taylor paid a similar tribute to Chris on Twitter, saying it was a ''privilege'' to have supported him on tour.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Our deepest sympathies to family and new friends we just had the privilege to join for an all too brief moment. Our hearts are with you.''