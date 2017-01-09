Containing hits like With Or Without You, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For and Where The Streets Have No Name, The Joshua Tree earned huge critical acclaim and topped charts around the world upon its 1987 release.

The album's legendary status was confirmed by U2's follow-up tour, which saw the group sell out stadiums around the world and established their reputation as masters of live performances.

30 years on, the Irish rockers have announced they are to repeat their trek, starting on 12 May (17) in Vancouver Canada, performing across North America before heading to Europe in July (17).

Of the tour, the group's guitarist The Edge said, "To celebrate the album - as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We're looking forward to it."

Dublin born frontman Bono explained that he was especially looking forward to performing a hometown concert at the city's Croke Park stadium on 22 July (17).

"I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are," he explained. "It's gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park...it's where the album was born, 30 years ago."

Just as on the original tour, the band will be supported by some big name acts, with The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons and OneRepublic joining U2 for their North American dates.

In Europe former Oasis musician Noel Gallagher will be on the bill, performing with his band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

On joining U2 members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. on tour he said, "It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth."

Each show on the tour will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with the initial run of dates finishing in Brussels, Belgium on 1 August (17).